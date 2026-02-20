Weill Cornell AI initiative to drive faculty, trainee exchange

New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine has launched an institutionwide initiative to support the safe and effective use of AI across its research, clinical care and education departments.

The AI to Advance Medicine program includes a dean’s lecture series, a dean’s grant program and a website to promote “ethical, equitable and human-centered” AI use, according to a Feb. 19 news release. The bimonthly lecture series will create a shared forum for faculty, trainees and staff to exchange ideas, build literacy around AI and align future efforts.

Weill Cornell leaders said the effort reflects a collective, cross-disciplinary commitment to responsibly integrate AI into its broader infrastructure.