Pennsylvania hospital closes clinic after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Meadville (Pa.) Medical Center closed one of its clinics after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said July 15.

An employee at the hospital's Meadville Pain Management practice tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12. The clinic was closed immediately and will remain closed until July 27 "out of an abundance of caution."

The facility is undergoing a thorough disinfection, Meadville Medical Center said. Infectious disease staff at MMC are conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

