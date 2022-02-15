Oklahoma hospital puts ICU on lockdown after online attacks

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City has increased security and locked down the intensive care unit in response to online threats against Mercy and its workers, the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

"There have been many baseless allegations and attacks online this past week about our hospital and co-workers. We have done our absolute best to respond with dignity and respect toward people with a difference of opinion, but we must defend our co-workers," the hospital said.

The claims have been related to COVID-19 protocol at the facility.

The hospital said claims were made during a recent protest and online that the hospital had a "Fauci protocol" and that the hospital received government vouchers for using certain medications or treatments for COVID-19 patients.

"There is no such thing as a Fauci protocol. There are no government vouchers for using certain medications or treatments for our patients with COVID-19," the hospital said.

The hospital also said it does not "make money from the heartbreaking deaths of our patients," and that "our co-workers are not murderers."

"Our co-workers are incredible, devoted caregivers who responded to a calling to dedicate their lives to being the hands and feet of Jesus and healing the sick. They follow evidence-based medicine and fight to save the lives of every patient in their care, and they're heartbroken when it's simply not enough. They have endured enough during the past two years, and we will not stand by and allow them to be attacked," the hospital said.

Mercy said local police departments continue to provide extra security support at the facility. The ICU also remains on lockdown.