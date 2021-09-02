Northwestern Medicine to consolidate obstetric, neonatal services at 2 hospitals

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine is moving all obstetric and neonatal services at its McHenry (Ill.) Hospital to one in Huntley, Ill., according to the Daily Herald.

The consolidation will be complete by the end of the year, the health system said Sept. 1. The change aims to improve inpatient care and allows the system to "provide better care to patients of all ages," Northwestern said.

While all inpatient women's and children's care will be consolidated at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, the system's McHenry Hospital will still offer gynecologic surgery.