Mississippi hospitals told to delay overnight elective procedures beginning Aug. 1

Mississippi health officials have ordered licensed hospitals in the state to delay certain elective procedures that require overnight hospitalization, beginning Aug. 1.

Jim Craig, senior deputy for the Mississippi State Department of Health and director of health protection, announced the decision during a July 28 news conference. He said the aim is to increase critical resource availability within hospitals as parts of the state are struggling with acute clinical demands amid increased COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that 28 hospitals in the state had no intensive care unit beds available as of July 27, according to Bloomberg. On July 28, the state reported 1,908 new COVID-19 cases.

As cases and hospitalizations rise, Mississippi is also enacting a COVID-19 rotation, effective July 29, to help ensure patients are properly assigned to an appropriate hospital based on geography and resources available in the area, said Mr. Craig.

That rotation, as well as the order regarding elective procedures, will be effective through Aug. 15.