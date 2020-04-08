Lyft expands hospital, Medicaid partnerships: 4 updates

Ride-share company Lyft expanded its partnerships with hospitals and state Medicaid agencies to help patients access treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four things to know:



1. Lyft has new partnerships with more than a dozen health systems across the U.S. The contracts help more than 10,000 workers at 160 hospitals and clinics get to work.

2. Some of the new and expanded partnerships are with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore and Chicago-based AMITA Health.

3. Lyft is also providing free access to scooter and bike-share trips in 10 cities for healthcare workers, including at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

4. In addition, Lyft has three new partnerships with state Medicaid agencies in Florida, Indiana and South Carolina to incorporate ride-sharing into their nonemergency medical transportation programs. Lyft now has partnerships with Medicaid agencies in 10 states and the District of Columbia.

