Kansas hospital transfers all patients, cancels surgeries after generator problem

Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kan., transferred all of its patients to surrounding hospitals and canceled surgeries and elective procedures because of an issue with its generator, according to the JC Post.

A problem with the generator was discovered during routine maintenance May 24. Although the hospital still has power, all nine patients were transferred in an abundance of caution in case a storm were to disrupt electricity, according to the report.

Surgeries and elective procedures at the hospital have been canceled until further notice. The hospital's clinics and emergency room will still be open.

The hospital said it is waiting for parts to fix the problem. A spokesperson for the hospital told the JC Post the generator could be fixed by the close of business on May 25 or early May 26.