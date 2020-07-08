Integris reopens Oklahoma hospital for COVID-19 patients

Integris Health has reopened a hospital campus in Oklahoma City to help it manage a surge of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Integris Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, a 238-bed hospital, temporarily halted most services in April. Only the hospital's emergency department remained open.



The health system said that it is reopening the Portland Avenue location because its other nearby hospital, the 511-bed Integris Baptist Medical Center, has capacity constraints.



"To continue caring for our patients with non-COVID-19 needs and the growing number of COVID-19 patients, we have decided to open our Portland campus," Integris said in a July 7 news release.

Integris Baptist Portland will specifically house COVID-19 patients.

More articles on patient flow:

Armed man shot, killed while trying to enter Milwaukee VA hospital

BayCare to halt some nonurgent surgeries to make room for COVID-19 patients

Memorial Healthcare in South Florida suspends all elective procedures

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.