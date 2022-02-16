Idaho removes crisis standards of care as staff, blood supplies stabilize

Idaho on Feb. 15 deactivated crisis standards of care for hospitals in the southern part of the state.

Stabilizing healthcare staff volumes and blood product supplies contributed to the change, according to health officials.

"Even though things are improving, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and the testing percent positivity is still very high," Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said in a news release.

As of Feb. 16, Idaho's seven-day new COVID-19 case average was 1,636, down 36 percent in the last 14 days, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

Most health systems in the state are still using contingency operations, and it may be some time before organizations resume "full normal operations," the health department said. Idaho will continue to provide healthcare organizations with additional support and resources until the surge further stabilizes.



