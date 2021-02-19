Houston Methodist hospitals 'overwhelmed' with dialysis patients, CEO says

Patients seeking dialysis treatment are flocking to Houston Methodist's emergency departments amid water shortages and power outages linked to winter storms in the state, president and CEO Marc Bloom, MD, told CNN Feb. 19.

Many local dialysis treatment centers do not have generators and were forced to close due to the outages.

"So we're already busier than anything and of course dealing with our own crises, and then we get all these dialysis patients," Dr. Bloom told CNN. "It's a sacred duty, frankly, to take care of these individuals — we'll do that. But every one of our hospitals has been overwhelmed by our dialysis patients."

The surge of dialysis patients prompted staff at Houston Methodist's seven hospitals to create makeshift treatment centers in conference rooms and other available spaces. Clinicians at Houston Methodist's flagship hospital were treating about 15 dialysis patients at a given time, Dr. Bloom said.

