Houston health system temporarily closes 3 standalone ERs amid COVID-19 surge

Memorial Hermann Health System has temporarily closed three of its 24-hour standalone emergency rooms as COVID-19 continues to strain hospital operations, the Houston-based health system confirmed to Becker's.

The three ERS — at Memorial Hermann's Convenient Care Centers in Kingwood, Spring and Sienna — temporarily closed Aug. 23. They will be closed until further notice.

"As COVID-19 continues to rapidly surge in the Greater Houston area, and with hospitalizations exceeding prior surge volumes, our workforce is being pushed to the limit," Memorial Hermann told Becker's. "We are actively pursuing all solutions to help ease the burden on our hardworking front-line staff and ensure that we continue providing safe, high-quality care to all those who need it."

The temporary closures will allow the health system to reassign workers to other system locations in critical need, as well as eliminate the need for patient transfers to the main hospital for admission, if necessary, the health system said.

Memorial Hermann said it "is committed to doing everything we can to ensure we have the necessary resources to help respond to this surge and be there for all those who need our care. But the situation is very serious, and all Houstonians should be concerned."

The health system encouraged eligible community members to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.