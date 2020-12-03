Hospital beds fill in Rhode Island; some patients transported to field facility

Providence, R.I.- based Lifespan Health System has started sending some of its COVID-19 patients to a field hospital at the Rhode Island Convention Center as its standard facility beds fill, according to a Dec. 2 CNBC report.

"As of yesterday (Dec. 1), we're already transporting patients from the main campuses to the field hospital," Timothy Babineau, MD, Lifespan's CEO, told CNBC. "Unfortunately, Rhode Island is headed in the wrong direction."

Dr. Babineau said the health system still has plenty of intensive care unit capacity and ventilators, but their "regular med/surg beds are full."

The 600-bed field hospital is accepting noncritical patients.

As of Dec. 2, 408 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Rhode Island, and its seven-day rolling average of hospitalized patients rose 21 percent compared to a week ago, according to CNBC.

