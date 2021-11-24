Highly vaccinated New Hampshire reports record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

The number of hospitalizations and new daily COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire is at the highest level since the pandemic began.

The state reported 350 hospitalizations Nov. 23, state data shows, breaking the record of 334 hospitalizations set Jan. 1. Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order Nov. 23 expanding hospital capacity.

The hospitalization record comes as cases continue to rise in the state. As of Nov. 23, the state's seven-day case average was 955, up 9 percent from the previous seven-day period.

The state reached a new daily case record Nov. 20, with 1,192 new cases, breaking the single-day record of 1,149 from Dec. 23, 2020. As of Nov. 23, 561 new cases were, according to state data.

The numbers come despite high vaccination rates statewide. As of Nov. 24, 64.03 percent of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

State officials, along with those in Massachusetts and Vermont, said most of the serious cases of hospitalization involved unvaccinated patients from rural areas where there are lower vaccination rates, Bloomberg reported Nov. 23.