Hawaii hospital closes ICU after staff exposed to COVID-19

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu temporarily closed its adult intensive care unit after staff were exposed to COVID-19, according to local news station KHON2.

The three-bed ICU will remain closed until Aug. 20. Hospital officials told the news station that six employees who work in the adult ICU were exposed to COVID-19 and are now in self-isolation.

"Due to the limited staff now available, we are taking precautionary steps to ensure there is minimal impact to our patients and they continue to receive the appropriate level of care needed," hospital officials told KHON2. "We will continue to provide acute-level emergency care for any adult inpatient with staff from other departments within the medical center."



Kapiolani Medical Center said it will transfer patients who need intensive care to Pali Momi Medical Center in Waimalu or Straub Medical Center in Honolulu.

