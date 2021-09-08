Grady Hospital cancels all nonessential outpatient procedures after 'labor-intensive' holiday weekend

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Atlanta-based Grady Memorial Hospital is canceling all nonessential outpatient surgeries and procedures, effective Sept. 8, reports Fox affiliate WAGA-TV.

The decision comes after a "labor-intensive" Labor Day weekend, John Haupert, the hospital's CEO, told WAGA-TV.

"Seriously ill patients with COVID-19 and other significant health issues inundated the hospital," Mr. Haupert said. "And because other hospitals in the area are just as full, our weekend-long total diversion status did little to slow the steady stream of ambulance-delivered patients."

The state has reported 93,656 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, reports the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of Sept. 8, the state's intensive care beds are at 96.5 percent capacity.

"We are working through this as best we can, all while watching closely for a potential post-holiday COVID-19 surge," Mr. Haupert said. "We realize this is a decision that will inconvenience our patients but is necessary under these extraordinary circumstances to keep our patients and staff safe."