Delta cases double in 1 week at Houston Methodist

The delta coronavirus variant is responsible for more than 40 percent of new COVID-19 hospitalizations at Houston Methodist, researchers told the Houston Chronicle July 7.

A week prior, the variant, first detected in India, accounted for 20 percent of virus hospitalizations at the health system.

"The number of delta variant COVID-19 cases at Houston Methodist has nearly doubled over the last week and is sixfold higher than in May," hospital spokesperson Lisa Merkl told Becker's. Overall, the system has confirmed 139 delta cases through June 28.

Houston Methodist has also seen a 41 percent increase in COVID-19 patients in the last two weeks. At present, the health system is treating 127 COVID-19 inpatients, up from 107 on July 4, according to Ms. Merkl.

Nationwide, the delta variant was responsible for 51.7 percent of new cases reported between June 20 and July 3, the CDC said July 6. Houston Methodist's modeling suggests the variant will account for 92 percent of all new cases at the system in the coming weeks.