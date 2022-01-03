COVID-19 hospitalizations up in 34 states

COVID-19 hospitalizations — which are less sensitive to holiday-related data lags than positivity rates, case counts or deaths — are up in more than half the United States and have doubled over the past two weeks in six states and Washington, D.C.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased 35 percent nationwide over the past 14 days, while case counts increased 204 percent in the same time frame, according to HHS data presented by The New York Times

Nationwide, the seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 93,322 as of Jan. 2. That's about 38 percent lower than the pandemic high recorded in January 2021 and 12 percent lower than the peak of the delta wave in late August 2021. 

The New Year's holiday caused reporting gaps and backlogs throughout this week for testing, case and death numbers. Hospitalizations are the one data point that is less volatile to holiday slowdowns, given that hospitals do not get holidays off.

Here are the 14-day changes for hospitalizations in each state, according to HHS data presented by The New York Times

Louisiana: 284 percent 

District of Columbia: 250 percent

Florida: 203 percent

Hawaii: 181 percent 

Georgia: 123 percent

New Jersey: 112 percent 

Mississippi: 111 percent

Alabama: 86 percent

New York: 74 percent

South Carolina: 71 percent

Texas: 70 percent

Virginia: 62 percent 

Maryland: 61 percent

Connecticut: 53 percent

Illinois: 52 percent

California: 49 percent

Tennessee: 43 percent

Massachusetts: 38 percent

Delaware: 28 percent

Washington: 25 percent

Missouri: 23 percent

Oklahoma: 23 percent

Nevada: 21 percent

Kentucky: 21 percent

Rhode Island: 20 percent

Ohio: 15 percent

Kansas: 13 percent

Pennsylvania: 12 percent

Arkansas: 10 percent 

West Virginia: 6 percent

North Carolina: 6 percent

Oregon: 5 percent

Wisconsin: 2 percent

Indiana: 1 percent 

Montana: -4 percent

Colorado: -6 percent 

Vermont: -7 percent 

Iowa: -8 percent 

Utah: -8 percent 

South Dakota: -9 percent 

Michigan: -10 percent

Arizona: -10 percent

North Dakota: -13 percent 

Idaho: -13 percent

Minnesota: -13 percent 

Nebraska: -13 percent

New Hampshire: -15 percent 

Maine: -18 percent 

Alaska: -18 percent

New Mexico: -21 percent 

Wyoming: -32 percent



