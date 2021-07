For the first time since April, COVID-19 hospitalization rates in adults 65 and older are increasing, the CDC reported.

Preliminary weekly hospitalization rates were reported to the CDC as of July 17.

The agency warned that older adults are at high risk for severe COVID-19 and urged Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

As of July 25, 89.5 percent of all American adults above age 65 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 79.8 percent are fully vaccinated, per the CDC.