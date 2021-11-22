COVID-19 hospitalizations at all-time high in Maine

COVID-19 hospitalizations are steadily increasing in Maine and now are at the highest level seen during the pandemic, The Portland Press Herald reported Nov. 21.

As of Nov. 20, 287 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, surpassing the previous record of 280 set Nov. 17. Of these individuals, 80 were in intensive care and 30 were on ventilators.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 27 percent in the state over the last 14 days, according to data tracked by The New York Times. The state's current hospitalization rate (22 per 100,000) also exceeds the national rate of 15 per 100,000.



The jump in hospitalizations mirrors a surge in new daily cases reported in the state. Maine health officials said they expect cases to further increase after holiday gatherings. The state said it is allocating additional resources to hard-hit hospitals and put out a call for volunteers with a healthcare background to offer staffing help.