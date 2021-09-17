Children's Hospital Colorado scales back services amid staff shortage

Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora will suspend some services because of staffing shortages and an influx of patients, local news station KDVR reported Sept. 16.

The hospital system will temporarily close emergency and outpatient services at Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital and suspend after-hours virtual urgent care services. Its urgent care locations in Wheat Ridge, Colo., and Uptown in Denver will remain closed.



The hospital system said it is facing an increased demand for pediatric services, while experiencing unprecedented staff shortages.

"Children’s hospitals across the country are facing mounting challenges — an early start to respiratory season, the pediatric mental health crisis, the transmissibility of the delta variant, and the heightened demands placed on the healthcare workforce as more people choose to leave the industry than ever before," Children's Hospital Colorado spokesperson Jaime Berg Cady told KDVR.



