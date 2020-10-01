Cleveland Clinic to close Wellington medical office

Cleveland Clinic plans to close its medical office in Wellington, Ohio, by the end of November, according to The Morning Journal.

The Wellington Medical Office Building offers family medicine and optometry services. The medical office is located inside of a plaza with multiple stores. Cleveland Clinic leases the space.



Cleveland Clinic said it will transition the services offered at the Wellington office to other locations in Ohio's Lorain County later this year.

“We are transitioning primary care and eye care services currently available in our Wellington office to other Cleveland Clinic locations later this year. We remain committed to offering access to quality healthcare in Lorain County, and this transition allows us to consolidate and align our patient care services to better serve the community," Cleveland Clinic told Becker's Hospital Review.

Patients can access primary care and eye care at several other Cleveland Clinic locations in Lorain County.

