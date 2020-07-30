Atlanta hospital sees 400% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in 1 month, CEO says

Atlanta-based Grady Memorial Hospital is currently over capacity, according to a statement from Hospital President and CEO John Haupert warning about the pandemic's effect on the healthcare system, WGCL-TV reports.

"Grady and other large hospitals have seen a more than 300 to 400 percent increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the last 30 days," Mr. Haupert wrote.

The hospital is reporting a steady flow of COVID-19 patients as related hospitalizations statewide rise. The hospital met the community's needs amid the most recent surge, but is over capacity, according to Mr. Haupert.

Mr. Haupert said the pandemic is not showing any signs of letting up soon, and he encouraged Georgia residents to consistently wear a mask, wash their hands and follow social distancing measures.

Mr. Haupert said he asked CMS Administrator Seema Verma and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., July 27 to push for more financial assistance for hospitals in the next stimulus relief bill.

