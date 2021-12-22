8 UMass Memorial Health employees injured in crash

Eleven people, including eight employees of Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health, were injured in a crash Dec. 22 involving a shuttle and car, the health system confirmed to Becker's.

The crash occurred near the North Road entrance of UMass Memorial Medical Center off Plantation Street, according to the Worcester Police Department's Twitter feed.



UMass Memorial Health spokesperson Debora Spano said the shuttle, carrying the eight employees and a driver, was traveling from the employee parking garage to the University Campus on Plantation Street when it collided with another car carrying two people.

Worcester police told Becker's all 11 individuals involved in the crash were taken to hospital emergency rooms with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ms. Spano said most of the injured individuals have been released, although a few remain under observation. Worcester police are investigating the crash.