3 states set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Oregon, Kentucky and Hawaii have set pandemic records for COVID-19 hospitalizations amid the latest wave.

Six details:

Oregon

1. On Aug. 24, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown reported a record-breaking 1,000 COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals, which she called a "terrifying milestone." This represents a one-day increase of 63 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to OregonLive.

2. Oregon also announced Aug. 24 that masks will be required in most public outdoor settings, including large outdoor events, where physical distancing is not possible, for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The mandate takes effect Aug. 27.

Kentucky

3. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported another record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Aug. 24 (2,014, up more than 100 from 1,893 the day prior).

4. On Aug. 24, the state also reported 338 Kentuckians on ventilators (up 37 compared to the day prior).

Hawaii

5. Hawaii Gov. David Ige is asking tourists to voluntarily avoid travel to the state as it grapples with a pandemic record surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to CNN.

6. Hospitalizations in Hawaii for COVID-19 have doubled in the last two weeks, CNN reported Aug. 24, citing HHS data.