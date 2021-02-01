Florida pharmacy banned from dispensing opioids

A federal court in Florida issued a temporary order prohibiting Tampa-based WeCare Pharmacy from dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, the Department of Justice announced Jan. 29.

In its complaint filed Jan. 26, federal prosecutors allege that WeCare Pharmacy, its pharmacist owner Qingping Zhan and pharmacy technician Li Yang regularly participated in opioid dispensing practices that violate the Controlled Substances Act.

According to the complaint, prescriptions dispensed by the defendants were often for highly addictive opioids like oxycodone and hydromorphone, and they were almost always written for the highest-strength formulations available. It also alleges that they consistently filled prescriptions written by a particular physician without taking "corresponding responsibility [that] rests with the pharmacist who fills the prescription."

