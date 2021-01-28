US cancer centers, organizations issue letter urging cancer screenings and treatment to resume

A coalition of 76 organizations penned a letter Jan. 28 calling for cancer screenings and treatments to resume amid slow downs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As leading cancer centers and organizations, we urge people across the country to talk with their healthcare provider to resume regular primary care check-ups, recommended cancer screening, and evidence-based cancer treatment to lessen the negative impact the pandemic is having on identifying and treating people with cancer," the letter says.

Recent studies have found significant drop-offs in cancer screening tests amid the pandemic, and a drop in the number of diagnoses and treatment delays, according to the letter.

"This is concerning because identifying and treating cancer early significantly improves outcomes from cancer," the organizations wrote.

The letter highlights the infection control measures in place at health systems across the country, and it encourages people to resume routine care and contact their doctors with any concerns.

Organizations that supported the statement include the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, American Cancer Society, Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, New York City-based NYU Langone Health and Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, among others.



To read the full letter, click here.

