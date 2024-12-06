UNC to establish precision oncology center with $10M grant

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will establish a new Cancer Identification and Precision Oncology Center with an up to $10 million grant from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

Through the new center, UNC-Chapel Hill researchers will use "AI-ready" data to develop an oncology health learning system. The system will aggregate and analyze electronic health records, histopathological and radiological images, insurance claims and geographic information, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the university.

The system will be designed to enable identification of new cancer cases, care recommendations, patient recruitment for research while improving cancer care equity and quality. Data tools designed by the center will be accessible and adaptable for use by other hospitals and health systems, the release said.