'The new standard of care': FDA approves UCSF, UCLA imaging technique that detects prostate cancer

The University of California San Francisco and UC Los Angeles received FDA approval Dec. 1 for a new prostate cancer imaging technique that uses a positron emission tomography-sensitive tracer drug to pinpoint prostate cancer tumors.

The technique, prostate-specific membrane antigen PET imaging, combines PET imaging with a PET-sensitive tracer drug, Gallium 68 PSMA-11, to make prostate cancer more identifiable. The process essentially lights up the cancer so that it shows up on imaging. Researchers compared the process to trying to find a lit match; something that can be difficult in a bright room, but much easier when the lights are turned off. The technique was able to detect significantly more prostate lesions than the current standard of care in a study comparing the two.

"Because the PSMA PET scan has proven to be more effective in locating these tumors, it should become the new standard of care for men who have prostate cancer, for initial staging or localization recurrence," said Jeremie Calais, MD, assistant professor at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine.

The tracer drug was developed by the University of Heidelberg in Germany. It can also be used in conjunction with CT or MRI scans.

PSMA PET imaging is only offered to the public through UCSF and UCLA medical centers under the current FDA approval, though more hospitals will now be able to utilize the technology by applying for expedited FDA approval.

