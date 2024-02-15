States ranked by projected growth in new cancer cases

The U.S. is projected to see more than 2 million new cancer diagnoses this year, marking a record high, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society. Arizona is estimated to see the largest jump in new cases relative to how many were reported in the state in 2020.

Becker's used CDC data on cancer cases reported in each state in 2020 — the latest year for which data are available — and new diagnoses estimates for 2024 to calculate the projected growth rate for each state. All states are estimated to see higher than an 11% jump.

Editor's note: The CDC advises caution when interpreting 2020 data due to pandemic-related disruptions to cancer screenings and reporting. State estimates for 2024 cases may not equal the total for the U.S. due to rounding.