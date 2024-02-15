States ranked by projected growth in new cancer cases

Erica Carbajal -

The U.S. is projected to see more than 2 million new cancer diagnoses this year, marking a record high, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society. Arizona is estimated to see the largest jump in new cases relative to how many were reported in the state in 2020. 

Becker's used CDC data on cancer cases reported in each state in 2020 — the latest year for which data are available — and new diagnoses estimates for 2024 to calculate the projected growth rate for each state. All states are estimated to see higher than an 11% jump. 

Editor's note: The CDC advises caution when interpreting 2020 data due to pandemic-related disruptions to cancer screenings and reporting. State estimates for 2024 cases may not equal the total for the U.S. due to rounding.

  State  

  Reported cases in 2020  

  New case estimates in 2024  

  Percent change  

Arizona

32,171

42,670

32.63%

Delaware

5,535

7,340

32.61%

Oregon

20,141

26,200

30.08%

Rhode Island

5,552

7,210

29.86%

Nebraska

9,281

11,790

27.03%

Massachusetts

34,735

44,040

26.79%

South Carolina

27,362

34,650

26.64%

Texas

116,873

147,910

26.56%

Minnesota

30,505

37,930

24.34%

New Mexico

9,031

11,220

24.24%

Michigan

51,988

64,530

24.12%

Oklahoma

19,788

24,450

23.56%

Pennsylvania

72,402

89,410

23.49%

Washington

36,017

44,470

23.47%

Arkansas

15,479

19,100

23.39%

Florida

130,258

160,680

23.36%

Virginia

39,596

48,560

22.64%

Vermont

3,710

4,500

21.29%

Colorado

24,208

29,340

21.20%

Montana

6,044

7,310

20.95%

New Hampshire

8,177

9,880

20.83%

Idaho

9,208

11,120

20.76%

North Carolina

57,242

69,060

20.65%

Wisconsin

32,961

39,750

20.60%

Mississippi

15,145

18,170

19.97%

North Dakota

3,843

4,610

19.96%

South Dakota

4,738

5,680

19.88%

Illinois

65,398

78,200

19.58%

Alabama

25,348

30,270

19.42%

Alaska

3,110

3,710

19.29%

Hawaii

7,285

8,670

19.01%

Maryland

30,603

36,410

18.98%

Louisiana

24,734

29,400

18.86%

Tennessee

36,396

43,170

18.61%

Connecticut

19,861

23,550

18.57%

California

163,726

193,880

18.42%

Georgia

53,485

63,170

18.11%

Ohio

65,151

76,280

17.08%

Maine

9,151

10,700

16.93%

Utah

11,605

13,560

16.85%

Kentucky

26,240

30,630

16.73%

New York

105,599

122,990

16.47%

Wyoming

2,853

3,320

16.37%

Missouri

33,694

39,120

16.10%

New Jersey

50,346

57,740

14.69%

Iowa

18,381

20,930

13.87%

West Virginia

11,445

12,890

12.63%

Kansas

14,858

16,640

11.99%

Indiana

Data not available

42,710

  

Nevada

Data not available

18,250

  

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles