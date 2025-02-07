States ranked by 2025 projected growth in new cancer cases

Erica Carbajal -

The U.S. is projected to see more than 2 million new cancer diagnoses this year, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society. Arkansas is estimated to see the largest jump in new cases compared to how many were reported in 2021, the latest year for which CDC data are available. 

Becker's used CDC data on cancer cases reported in each state in 2021 and new diagnoses estimates from ACS for 2025 to calculate the projected growth rate in each state. Nine states are projected to see a jump of at least 20%. 

Editor's note: State estimates for 2025 cases may not equal the total for the U.S. due to rounding. The CDC advises caution when interpreting data from 2020 to 2021 due to pandemic-related disruptions to cancer screenings and reporting. 

State

Reported cases in 2021

New case estimates in 2025

Percent change

Arkansas:

15,479

19,700

27.27%

Oregon:

21,589

26,980

24.97%

Massachusetts:

35,253

44,000

24.81%

Arizona:

34,437

42,560

23.59%

South Carolina:

28,910

35,300

22.10%

Delaware:

6,295

7,680

22.00%

Nevada:

14,445

17,540

21.43%

Wyoming:

2,974

3,580

20.38%

Nebraska:

10,300

12,390

20.29%

Virginia:

42,412

50,510

19.09%

Idaho:

9,971

11,820

18.54%

Michigan:

55,710

66,040

18.54%

Rhode Island:

6,337

7,480

18.04%

Pennsylvania:

77,139

90,240

16.98%

Florida:

147,442

171,960

16.63%

New Mexico:

9,899

11,540

16.58%

Texas:

129,511

150,870

16.49%

South Dakota:

5,045

5,870

16.35%

New Hampshire:

8,886

10,290

15.80%

Vermont:

4,061

4,670

15.00%

Colorado:

25,385

29,020

14.32%

North Carolina:

62,489

71,320

14.13%

Montana:

6,655

7,560

13.60%

Georgia:

58,576

66,210

13.03%

Hawaii:

8,015

9,040

12.79%

Oklahoma:

21,407

24,120

12.67%

Washington:

41,272

46,500

12.67%

Alaska:

3,267

3,670

12.34%

Missouri:

35,092

39,220

11.76%

Maine:

9,952

11,080

11.33%

California:

180,858

199,980

10.57%

Tennessee:

38,668

42,750

10.56%

Maryland:

33,665

37,200

10.50%

Louisiana:

27,170

29,980

10.34%

Minnesota:

34,257

37,650

9.90%

Wisconsin:

36,420

39,940

9.67%

Alabama:

27,395

30,030

9.62%

Illinois:

72,620

78,870

8.61%

North Dakota:

4,195

4,510

7.51%

Ohio:

71,924

77,010

7.07%

Utah:

13,327

14,120

5.95%

New Jersey:

56,819

59,840

5.32%

Kentucky:

28,974

30,420

4.99%

Iowa:

20,367

21,340

4.78%

West Virginia:

12,647

13,250

4.77%

Mississippi:

17,177

17,820

3.74%

New York:

119,678

123,430

3.14%

Connecticut:

23,548

23,920

1.58%

Kansas:

15,835

15,810

-0.16%

Indiana:

Data not available

42,150

  

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles