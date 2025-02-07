States ranked by 2025 projected growth in new cancer cases

The U.S. is projected to see more than 2 million new cancer diagnoses this year, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society. Arkansas is estimated to see the largest jump in new cases compared to how many were reported in 2021, the latest year for which CDC data are available.

Becker's used CDC data on cancer cases reported in each state in 2021 and new diagnoses estimates from ACS for 2025 to calculate the projected growth rate in each state. Nine states are projected to see a jump of at least 20%.

Editor's note: State estimates for 2025 cases may not equal the total for the U.S. due to rounding. The CDC advises caution when interpreting data from 2020 to 2021 due to pandemic-related disruptions to cancer screenings and reporting.