Radiation oncologists open cancer center in Kentucky

Two radiation oncologists partnered to open South Central Kentucky Regional Cancer Center in Bowling Green, Bowling Green Daily News reported Jan. 27.

The center is run by Richard McGahan, MD, and Richie Seither, MD, radiation oncologists who have worked in the region for decades.

The facility offers radiation therapy services, including stereotactic radiosurgery, a precise form of minimally invasive radiation therapy used to treat abnormalities in the brain and spine.

More articles on oncology:

Texas Oncology CFO also named COO

Houston cancer cluster detected near site contaminated by creosote

Ohio researchers get $1.4M for breast cancer treatment study

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.