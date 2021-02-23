Oncologist lifestyle report: 5 survey findings

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced challenges to the lives of many oncologists, including outside of the workplace, according to Medscape's 2021 Oncologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report published Feb. 19.

Medscape collected survey responses from 12,339 practicing U.S. physicians between Aug. 30 and Nov. 5. Three percent of respondents were oncologists.

Five survey findings from oncologists' responses:

1. In March 2020, 85 percent of oncologists said they were somewhat or very happy outside of work. Now, 61 percent report the same.

2. About 14 percent of oncologists say they are both burned out and depressed. About 85 percent of burned-out oncologists say their burnout started before the pandemic.

3. Less than half of oncologists (39 percent) report burnout that is strong or severe enough to have an impact on their lives. One-tenth find it severe enough that they are considering leaving the medical field.

4. Nearly half of oncologists said they would sacrifice some of their salary for a better work-life balance.

5. Of the oncologists who reported burnout, 67 percent identified too many bureaucratic tasks as a top contributor.

To view more survey findings, click here.

More articles on oncology:

Follow CDC and prioritize cancer patients for COVID-19 shots, states urged

Oncologists lose appeal over Medicare payment cuts

Acid reflux heightens risk for certain cancers, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.