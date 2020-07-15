Ohio State University to test ultra-high dose rate radiotherapy system

Columbus-based Ohio State University will begin using a new pre-clinical medical accelerator device to beam radiation treatments at a higher dose rate for cancer patients.

The OSU Comprehensive James Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute will pilot the device for a study on ultra-high dose rate (FLASH) radiotherapy.

The device, developed by IntraOp Medical Corp., delivers high-energy electrons to the region of the patient's tumor. Pre-clinical testing has shown that FLASH radiotherapy offers various biological benefits and improves therapeutic index by creating a protective effect on normal tissue, according to the July 14 news release.

"Ohio State is extremely well-poised to become the global leader in the development of pan-FLASH clinical capabilities ranging from electrons to protons," said Arnab Chakravarti, MD, professor and chair of radiation oncology at OSUCCC-James. "We are extremely excited to partner with IntraOp to launch key investigations paving the way for future clinical implementation of FLASH-electrons in this setting."

