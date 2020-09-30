New Orleans cancer center completes $56M expansion

The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans completed a $56 million expansion, doubling its size.

Construction of the 115,000-square-foot addition began in 2018. The center can care for more than 18,000 patients annually.

It includes 58 patient chemotherapy infusion stations and a bone marrow transplant clinic. Ochsner Medical Center also moved its Lieselotte Tansey Breast Center to the cancer center. The center offers supportive services such as nutrition, acupuncture, psychology and genetic counseling for oncology patients.

"The newly expanded Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center offers more than just much needed extra space,” said Brian Moore, MD, FACS, medical director, Ochsner Cancer Institute. “It reinforces Ochsner’s commitment to collaborative, patient-centered care using the latest technology, innovative treatments and a holistic approach."

