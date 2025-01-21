NCI director steps down

W. Kimryn Rathmell, MD, PhD, stepped down as director of the National Cancer Institute on Jan. 20. She announced her departure in a Jan. 17 post on X.

Appointed by then-President Joe Biden in 2023, Dr. Rathmell's announcement coincided with the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Until the new administration appoints a director, Douglas Lowy, MD, will serve as NCI principal deputy director.

Former National Institutes of Health Director Monica Bertagnolli, MD, who stepped down Jan. 17, shared a statement on Dr. Rathmell's departure before her own exit.

"It has been an extraordinary privilege to work alongside Dr. Rathmell and witness her exceptional dedication, vision, and leadership," she said. "Her contributions to the NCI and to the broader field of cancer research during her short tenure will continue to inspire progress in the fight against cancer."