NIH director steps down

Monica Bertagnolli, MD, will step down as director of the National Institutes of Health, having served in the role since November 2023.

She will leave the agency Jan. 17, three days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, according to a Jan. 14 NIH statement.

In the statement, Dr. Bertagnolli reflected on the initiatives created during her tenure, including the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research and the primary care clinical research network pilot program CARE for Health.

"While I leave NIH unable to see these initiatives and more through to fruition, I am optimistic that they will continue under new leadership," she said.

Mr. Trump has nominated Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, a Stanford (Calif.) University professor, to serve as director of the National Institutes of Health.