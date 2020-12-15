Mount Sinai takes cancer care remote

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is implementing remote patient monitoring for cancer patients in an effort to reduce hospitalizations and prevent infections.

Mount Sinai will utilize Current Health's RPM platform, which collects vital sign data and provides real time alerts to physician care teams if potential issues arise, allowing for more cancer patients to have their care managed from home, Current Health announced Dec. 15.

Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy have an increased risk for hospital acquired infections and providing high-risk patients the option to recover from home could reduce such risks, according to the news release.

