Lung cancer rates rising among young, middle-age women

Although lung cancer incidence rates are declining, more young and middle-age women are being diagnosed at higher rates than men, CNN reported Nov. 25.

For several cancers, rates are rising among adults under 50. Gastrointestinal and colorectal cancer diagnoses are two of the fastest growing in this age group. Over the past four years, lung cancer diagnoses have increased 84% among U.S. women and dropped 36% among men, research shows.

Lung cancer is also becoming more common in people who have never smoked. One study found that two-thirds of women diagnosed with lung cancer have never smoked.

"I think that there are two ways or reasons that never-smokers get lung cancer," Helena Yu, MD, a thoracic medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, told CNN.

"I think that there are exposure issues — which are like air pollution, asbestos, secondhand smoke, radon — and those are kind of rare and maybe make up a small portion," Dr. Yu said. "And then there are mutations that cause lung cancer, and we are also seeing a really significant increase in these mutations that cause lung cancer, and those are enriched in women."

The reason for this trend remains a mystery. Patients and healthcare experts are advocating for more research and lung cancer screening.