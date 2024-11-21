2024 'State of Lung Cancer' report: 7 takeaways

The American Lung Association released its 2024 "State of Lung Cancer" report, highlighting a 26% increase in survival and a 15% decrease in incidence, though care disparities across state lines and demographics are still influencing patient outcomes.

The report includes national and state level data on lung cancer screening, diagnosis, survival, treatment trends and disparities in care, according to a Nov. 19 news release from the association.

Here are seven takeaways from the report:

Survival: The national lung cancer survival rate has increased by 26% over the past five years to 28.4%. Massachusetts had the highest survival rate at 37.9% and Oklahoma had the lowest at 22.2%. The five-year survival rate for lung cancer is 64% when diagnosed at an early stage, compared to 9% for late stage diagnoses.



Diagnosis: About 235,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in the U.S. this year. Nationally, 27.4% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at an early stage and 43% are diagnosed at a late stage.



The national early diagnosis rate increased 11% over the last five years. Massachusetts had the highest early diagnosis rate at 34.7% and Hawaii had the lowest at 21.1%.

Screening: Nationally, 16% of high risk individuals received lung cancer screening. Rhode Island had the highest screening rate at 28.6% and Wyoming had the lowest at 8.6%.



Treatment: Of all lung cancer cases in the U.S., 20.9% received no treatment after diagnosis. Lack of treatment rates were highest in Nevada at 36.7% and lowest in Massachusetts at 13.2%.



Nationally, 20.7% of diagnosed lung cancer cases were treated with surgery. Massachusetts had the highest rate of surgical treatment at 31.8% and New Mexico had the lowest at 13%. Surgical treatment rates decreased by 2% in 2021, which the report attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biomarker coverage: Comprehensive biomarker testing is used by physicians to determine the most effective form of treatment for lung cancer, though insurance coverage for the testing varies by state.



As of August 2024, 15 states required complete coverage of biomarker testing, 5 states required some coverage, and 30 states and Washington, D.C. had no coverage requirements.

Incidence: The rate of new lung cancer cases has decreased nationally by 15% over the last five years to 53.6%. Utah had the lowest incidence rate at 25.2% and Kentucky had the highest at 84.9%.



Disparities: In the U.S., people of color are less likely to receive an early stage lung cancer diagnosis, more likely to not receive any treatment and less likely to receive surgical treatment after diagnosis.



Read the full report here.