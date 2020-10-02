HPV vaccine significantly reduces cervical cancer risk, Swedish study shows

Getting the human papillomavirus vaccine was associated with a substantially lower risk of invasive cervical cancer, a new study shows.

Conducted in Sweden, the study examined data for 1.6 million girls and women who were 10 to 30 years old during the period of 2006 through 2017. The study results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers found t 19 women who had received the quadrivalent HPV vaccine were diagnosed with cervical cancer, compared to 538 women who had not received the vaccine.

The cumulative rate of cervical cancer was 47 cases per 100,000 people among women who had been vaccinated and 94 cases per 100,000 people among those who had not been vaccinated.

More articles on oncology:

$10M gift establishes immunotherapy center at UH Seidman Cancer Center

Radiation oncology association pushes back on CMS payment model, calls for delay

17 US cancer centers join to survey pandemic's effects on cancer prevention, care

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.