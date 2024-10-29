How City of Hope bridges the 'innovation gap' in cancer care

When Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope opened its doors in 1913, it did so as a tuberculosis sanatorium. Though more than a century has passed, echoes of the center's past remain at the forefront of the center's mission.

"Dignity for patients, cutting-edge care and research-driven discovery were and are our core tenets," City of Hope CEO Robert Stone told Becker's.



Those core tenets have led City of Hope to tremendous growth in the 28 years Mr. Stone has been with the organization, the last 11 of which he has served as CEO.

Addressing geographic barriers to care



In July, City of Hope was ranked the fifth-best cancer hospital in the country by U.S. News & World Report. The organization now spans the country in five major metropolitan areas: Los Angeles, Orange County, Calif., Chicago, Atlanta and Phoenix.



"This means 86 million people are now within driving distance of one of our facilities. We reached just under 150,000 patients last year alone," Mr. Stone said, who added that the statistic highlights one of the driving forces behind the organization's development and expansion: increasing access to care.



A recent report found that between 2014 and 2022, 382 hospitals in the U.S. halted chemotherapy services.



"Being a leader in advanced cancer care only matters if patients can access these services. Your ZIP code shouldn't dictate your chance of survival," he said. "I like to tell people that some of the world's most promising research happens at City of Hope. We're here to make sure more patients can actually access these breakthroughs."

Fueling innovation through philanthropy



Another driving force behind City of Hope's growth is its position as an independent, philanthropically funded cancer center, meaning it is not affiliated with any academic center or larger health system.



Since September City of Hope has received $20 million and $150 million donations to fund pancreatic cancer research. Mr. Stone said these gifts are viewed as problem-solving partnerships.



"Philanthropy plays a vital role in developing breakthroughs that save lives. Many generous people, both in the U.S. and globally, want to make a difference but fear their philanthropy won't move the field forward," Mr. Stone said, adding that this is where City of Hope's research comes in. "It's vital to have experts who drive change and an organization that's willing to think outside the box and move quickly."



He said this operational model allows City of Hope to translate pioneering research into new treatments at a lifesaving pace.



"Speed matters," Mr. Stone said. "We aim to close the gap between the innovation happening at City of Hope and other NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers, and the people who can [benefit most from] these breakthroughs."

Prioritizing patients as AI advances



Mr. Stone sees advancements fueled by AI and technology pushing cancer care forward. For City of Hope, patients will continue to remain the priority as research breakthroughs and treatment innovations unfold.

The organization is focused on spreading hope for patients with cancer and their families by addressing what Mr. Stone calls the "innovation gap" between scientific discovery and care access.



"The goal is getting the right treatment to the right patient at the right time — and for us, in the right location," he said.



Standing on the foundations of a tuberculosis sanatorium, City of Hope has grown "far bigger and more expansive," Mr. Stone said, though its mission has stayed the same.



"Our values — putting patients and their families first — are as true today as they were in 1913," he said. "Some of the world's most promising research happens at City of Hope. We're here to make sure more patients can access these breakthroughs."