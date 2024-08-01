Cancer care deserts are spreading

Cancer treatment deserts are growing as more rural hospitals close and cut services, CBS News reported Aug. 1.

Between 2014 and 2022, 382 rural hospitals halted chemotherapy services, Charis, a health analytics and consulting firm, found in a report published this spring. Texas had the highest percentage of rural hospitals that eliminated chemotherapy services at 47%. Next came Alabama (46%), Mississippi (45%), Tennessee (44%), and Florida (39%).

Only eight states — Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont — did not see a chemotherapy service close, according to the report.

Rural patients have lower five-year survival rates after a cancer diagnosis compared to their urban counterparts.