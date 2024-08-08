HHS awards $8.9M to improve cancer screening access

HHS has awarded almost $9 million to 18 health centers across the country.
The funding is designed to provide improved access to cancer screening in support of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, according to an Aug. 7 release from the agency.
Recipients are part of the Health Resources and Services Administration's Health Center Program and provide care to rural or underserved communities.
The centers will partner with National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Centers and enlist outreach specialists to increase access to screening and treatment.
The funding comes after 382 rural hospitals halted chemotherapy services between 2014 and 2022. In addition, a recent study found cancer screening costs hit $43 billion in 2021.
Here are the 18 health centers receiving awards:
California
Centro de Salud de la Comunidad de San Ysidro (San Diego): $500,000
Operation Samahan (National City): $500,000
WellSpace Health (Sacramento): $500,000
Colorado
Denver Health and Hospitals Authority (Denver): $500,000
Indiana
Healthlinc (Valparaiso): $500,000
New York
Bronx Community Health Network (New York City): $500,000
Sunset Park Health Council (New York City): $500,000
The Institute for Family Health (New York City): $500,000
Ohio
Lower Lights Christian Health Center (Columbus): $500,000
Oklahoma
Comanche County Hospital Authority (Lawton): $500,000
Pennsylvania
Resources for Human Development (Philadelphia): $491,693
Texas
Gulf Coast Health Center (Port Arthur): $500,000
Lone Star Community Health (Conroe): $499,393
Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center, Inc. (Alvin): $500,000
Utah
Midtown Community Health Center, Inc. (Ogden): $499,973
Virginia
Neighborhood Health (Alexandria): $500,000
Washington
Peninsula Community Health Services (Bremerton): $500,000
Sea-Mar Community Health Center (Seattle): $500,000