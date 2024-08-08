HHS awards $8.9M to improve cancer screening access

HHS has awarded almost $9 million to 18 health centers across the country.

The funding is designed to provide improved access to cancer screening in support of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, according to an Aug. 7 release from the agency.



Recipients are part of the Health Resources and Services Administration's Health Center Program and provide care to rural or underserved communities.



The centers will partner with National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Centers and enlist outreach specialists to increase access to screening and treatment.



The funding comes after 382 rural hospitals halted chemotherapy services between 2014 and 2022. In addition, a recent study found cancer screening costs hit $43 billion in 2021.



Here are the 18 health centers receiving awards:



California

Centro de Salud de la Comunidad de San Ysidro (San Diego): $500,000

Operation Samahan (National City): $500,000

WellSpace Health (Sacramento): $500,000



Colorado

Denver Health and Hospitals Authority (Denver): $500,000



Indiana

Healthlinc (Valparaiso): $500,000



New York

Bronx Community Health Network (New York City): $500,000

Sunset Park Health Council (New York City): $500,000

The Institute for Family Health (New York City): $500,000



Ohio

Lower Lights Christian Health Center (Columbus): $500,000



Oklahoma

Comanche County Hospital Authority (Lawton): $500,000



Pennsylvania

Resources for Human Development (Philadelphia): $491,693



Texas

Gulf Coast Health Center (Port Arthur): $500,000

Lone Star Community Health (Conroe): $499,393

Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center, Inc. (Alvin): $500,000



Utah

Midtown Community Health Center, Inc. (Ogden): $499,973



Virginia

Neighborhood Health (Alexandria): $500,000



Washington

Peninsula Community Health Services (Bremerton): $500,000

Sea-Mar Community Health Center (Seattle): $500,000