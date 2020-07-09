Fred Hutch to serve as coordinating center for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center was named the coordinating center for vaccine clinical trials within the COVID-19 Prevention Network.

The network, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, was established to enroll volunteers in large-scale clinical trials testing investigational vaccines and monoclonal antibodies that could protect people from COVID-19.

A team headquartered at Fred Hutch will lead operations across at least five large-scale efficacy trials, with more than 100 clinical trial sites in the U.S. and abroad.

"I'm optimistic that the extraordinary cooperation of industry, government and the scientific community, working in concert with the citizenry of our country, as well as our international partners, will allow us to conduct these trials with the highest standards of safety and scientific accuracy," said Larry Corey, MD, past president and director of the cancer research center and principal investigator of the COVID-19 Prevention Network operations center located at Fred Hutch.

