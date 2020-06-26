Erlanger, Vanderbilt collaborate on cancer care: 3 things to know

Erlanger Health System and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center announced June 26 a new agreement designating VICC as Erlanger's only contracted provider of inpatient and outpatient hematology and oncology services.

Three things to know:

1. The agreement's anticipated effective data is Oct. 1 and will include Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center providing hematology and oncology services at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger's two clinic and infusion locations.

2. The partnership will not affect Erlanger's relationship with its medical staff or prevent other hematologist-oncologists from providing care in Erlanger's hospitals.

3. Erlanger and Vanderbilt over the next year will pursue plans to grow the hematology-oncology collaboration and expand services.

"This collaborative effort offers a unique and important opportunity for Erlanger to not only access the most clinical trials for adults in cancer care, but also to provide the most comprehensive cancer treatment program in this region," Erlanger Operations Vice President Tanner Goodrich said in a June 26 news release. "By teaming with Vanderbilt, we will be able to continue to expand our cutting-edge cancer care services to the many communities we serve."

