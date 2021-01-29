Discontinue mammograms for breast cancer survivors when life expectancy is under 5 years, new guidelines say

When life expectancy reaches less than five years in older breast cancer survivors, clinicians can discontinue mammograms, according to new guidelines published in JAMA Oncology Jan. 28.

The guidelines, applicable to breast cancer survivors ages 75 and older, also recommend to consider stopping mammograms when life expectancy is between 5 and 10 years, and to continue mammography when life expectancy is more than 10 years.

An expert panel and clinician focus groups created the guidelines based on a literature review that analyzed the risk of ipsilateral and contralateral breast cancer events among survivors.

"It is anticipated that these expert guidelines will enhance clinical practice by providing a framework for individualized discussions, facilitating shared decision-making regarding surveillance mammography for breast cancer survivors 75 years or older," the statement said.

