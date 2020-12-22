Cleveland Clinic to launch breast cancer vaccine trial this spring

Cleveland Clinic will conduct a clinical trial for a breast cancer vaccine by spring 2021, reports Cleveland's Fox 8 News.

The FDA recently approved an investigational new drug application for the vaccine, which permits Cleveland Clinic and partner Anixa Biosciences to start human trials. Anixa Biosciences is a San Jose, Calif.-based biotech company that has exclusive worldwide rights to the vaccine.

Cleveland Clinic immunologist Vincent Tuohy, PhD, and his team invented the vaccine, which immunizes against a protein expressed in women's mammary glands when they develop breast cancer.

The researchers will initially focus on using the vaccine for triple-negative breast cancer, the most deadly type. However, researchers said they hope to eventually use the vaccine technology to prevent other forms of cancer.

"We envision a 21st century vaccine program here at the Cleveland Clinic that prevents diseases that we confront with age that we think are completely preventable," Dr. Tuohy told Fox 8 News. "We think breast cancer, ovarian cancer, perhaps prostate cancer, are all preventable diseases, and that's why we want to bring our vaccine program up to the 21st century."

More articles on oncology:

Esophageal cancer on rise in adults under 50, study finds

Cancer patients at higher risk for contracting COVID-19

Cancer donations drop amid pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.