ChristianaCare unveils program to support young adult cancer survivors

ChristianaCare's cancer center has created a program to provide long-term care and support to childhood cancer survivors, the Wilmington, Del.-based health system said April 14.

The Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute's young adult survivorship transition program will treat patients 18-39, most of whom will be referred by oncologists at the Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington. The cancer center is also seeking to connect with survivors who have not had regular contact with healthcare providers since ending treatment.

The program is designed to address any medical, psychological or social issues survivors may develop.

"Not only are survivors at risk for recurrence of their primary cancer, but complex treatments place them at risk for long-term and late effects," Pamela Simpson, MD, a medical oncologist and co-director of the program, said in a news release. "These effects can be secondary malignancies, cardiovascular disease, endocrine disorders or fertility and behavioral health issues. As a result, cancer survivors require long-term, tailored survivorship care."

