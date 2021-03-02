Biden urges Americans to not delay cancer screenings

President Joe Biden is urging Americans to stay vigilant against cancer and not avoid any necessary screenings or treatments.

President Biden shared the call to action as part of a proclamation declaring March 2021 National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted so many parts of our lives, including, for far too many, the routine checkups and screenings that are so vital to guarding against disease," President Biden said. "I urge every American to take the precautions they need in order to stay vigilant against cancer — don't delay your recommended screenings, doctor’s visits, and treatments."

More than 50,000 people die from colon cancer each year, making it the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. President Biden cited a recent federal study, which estimated that the nation could prevent about 35,000 deaths annually if all 50-year-old adults were screened for colorectal cancer.



