Baylor names chief of surgical oncology

Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine named Ernest Ramsay Camp, MD, professor and chief of surgical oncology in the Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery's Division of Surgical Oncology Dec. 3.

Dr. Camp joins Baylor from a 12-year run at the Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina. His care expertise lies in gastrointestinal tumors, sarcoma and melanoma. He will care for patients at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston.

His current research targets chemotherapy and radiation resistance in pancreatic and colorectal cancer.

Dr. Camp received a medical degree from MUSC.

